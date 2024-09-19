Amanatullah Khan
Delhi HC seeks ED response on Amanatullah plea challenging his arrest in Waqf Board Case
Delhi Waqf Case: AAP MLA Amanatullah moves High Court challenging his arrest by ED
Sep 06, 2024, 02:02 PM
Delhi Waqf Board Money laundering case: Court extends ED custody of Amanatullah for three days
Sep 02, 2024, 07:26 AM
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by ED from his residence
Sep 02, 2024, 06:24 AM
ED raids AAP MLA Amanatullah's residence, MP Sanjay Singh accuses agency of malice
Sep 02, 2024, 04:22 AM
AAP MLA Amantullah Khan alleges ED arrives at his house to arrest him
May 07, 2024, 03:11 PM
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, son booked for allegedly assaulting, threatening petrol pump workers in Noida
Jan 02, 2024, 02:20 PM
ED conducts fresh searches in money laundering case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan discharged from AIIMS, to be produced before court today
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested In Graft Case