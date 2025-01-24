Rs 20,000 Fine on AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son for Modified Silencer Bike, Misbehaving with Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a case against two individuals for using a modified silencer motorcycle and misbehaving with officers on duty. They've been fined around Rs 20,000 for violating several sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The incident occurred when the police team was conducting a security patrol in the Okhla area of the national capital ahead of Republic Day.

According to the police, these two youths were riding a bike erratically, making loud noises with a modified silencer, and driving in a zigzag manner. When police confronted them, one of the boys claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son and accused the officers of targeting him because of his father's position.

As per the Delhi police, they also refused to show their driving licenses and identification, saying they didn't need to. One of them even called Amanatullah Khan, who spoke to the Station House Officer (SHO). Despite this, the boys left without disclosing their names and addresses.

The police have registered a case and issued a challan. Their bike has been impounded under several acts.

The police said, "During the patrolling of Delhi Police, two boys were spotted on a bullet, they were coming from the wrong side and making loud noise with the bullet's modifier silencer. The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. Police caught the boys and one of the boys told that he was the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He misbehaved with Police accusing them that they were doing it because he is AAP MLA's son."

"When the Police asked for the driving licence and ID, they said they didn't need it. One of the boys called up Amanatullah Khan and made him speak to SHO. Later, boys left without disclosing their names and addresses. ASI brought their bullet to the Police Station. A case registered and Challan has been issued. His bike has been impounded under several acts," they added.

Further details awaited. (ANI)