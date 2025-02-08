AAP's Amanatullah Khan Wins Okhla Seat by 23,639 Votes, Defeats BJP Rival

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and two-time sitting MLA Amanataullah Khan secured victory in the Okhla Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Khan won against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manish Chaudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes, while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Shifa Ur Rehman was third, getting 39,558 votes.

The figures are based on data made available by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after twenty three rounds of counting. The AAP leader got 88,943 votes, while BJP and AIMIM candidates got 65,304 and 39,558 votes respectively.

Amanatullah Khan has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) involving a Rs 36 crore property-related money laundering case.

The AIMIM candidate has been in jail for his alleged involved in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

As the BJP will form the government in Delhi after 27 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)". "The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he added.

The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support and said the BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises.

"This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modi ji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number-1 capital of the world," Amit Shah said.

Further, Shah said that Delhi people have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.

"The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes. I heartily congratulate all the workers of BJP Delhi who worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi, BJP National President JP Nadda and State President Virendra Sachdeva. Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorised colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modi ji," he added on X.

The party has currently won 44 seats, while leading in 4 others, while the AAP has won 22 seats. Congress has failed to open its account in Delhi for the third consecutive term. (ANI)