BJP's Satish Upadhyay Accuses AAP of Destroying Delhi's Law and Order

New Delhi: After the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reportedly misbehaved with the Delhi Police, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay, who is a candidate from Malviya Nagar, accused the AAP of "destroying" the law and order of Delhi.

Targeting the AAP further, Upadhyay said that AAP MLAs are coordinating with gangs sitting in foreign countries and indulging in extortion.

"The party which do extortion, keeps a relation with gangsters, if they ask such a question (about law and order)...yesterday only, Amanatullah Khan's son misbehaved with SHO and said that he is MLA's son...AAP MLAs are coordinating with gangs sitting in foreign countries and indulging in extortion and destroying the law and order of Delhi...there are a total of 62 MLAs and how many of them have criminal cases against them?...their CM, Dy CM, MP, MLA all are out on bail. If somebody has spoiled the law and order of the country, it is AAP..." Upadhyay told ANI.

This comes after Delhi Police registered a case against two individuals for using a modified silencer motorcycle and misbehaving with officers on duty, out of which, one identified himself as a son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. They've been fined around Rs 20,000 for violating several sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the police, these two youths were riding a bike erratically, making loud noises with a modified silencer, and driving in a zigzag manner. When police confronted them, one of the boys claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son and accused the officers of targeting him because of his father's position.

The incident occurred when the police team was conducting a security patrol in the Okhla area of the national capital ahead of Republic Day.

As per the Delhi police, they also refused to show their driving licenses and identification, saying they didn't need to. One of them even called Amanatullah Khan, who spoke to the Station House Officer (SHO). Despite this, the boys left without disclosing their names and addresses.

The police have registered a case and issued a challan. Their bike has been impounded under several acts.

The police said, "During the patrolling of Delhi Police, two boys were spotted on a bullet, they were coming from the wrong side and making loud noise with the bullet's modifier silencer. The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. Police caught the boys and one of the boys told that he was the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He misbehaved with Police accusing them that they were doing it because he is AAP MLA's son."

"When the Police asked for the driving licence and ID, they said they didn't need it. One of the boys called up Amanatullah Khan and made him speak to SHO. Later, boys left without disclosing their names and addresses. ASI brought their bullet to the Police Station. A case registered and Challan has been issued. His bike has been impounded under several acts," they added. (ANI)