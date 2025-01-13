BJP Criticizes AAP for Failing to Table CAG Reports, Alleging Constitutional Violations

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the Delhi government accusing them of not tabling multiple Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Legislative Assembly, calling it a 'failure' in adhering to constitutional procedures.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited a recent comment by the Delhi High Court on not tabling of CAG reports. He also slammed Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel over his comments on the issue.

Addressing a press conference here today, Trivedi said, "As per the information available in the media, the Delhi High Court has given an observation: 'The "Delhi government is dragging its feet in placing the CAG report is unfortunate.'" It is even more clear now that the situation is unfortunate not just in terms of development works, the environment, and waterlogged roads but also in constitutional matters. There are around a dozen CAG reports that have not been placed in the Delhi Assembly by the Delhi government. ..On 11 January 2025, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretary said, 'There is no use in tabling the reports'."

"Our 7 MLAs had written to the Legislative Assembly Speaker asking why CAG reports are not being tabled in the Assembly. Their (AAP) anarchist character is now pervading in the constitutional institution and constitutional procedures, which are very much required for the proper functioning of a government," he added.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court criticised the Delhi Government for its delay in addressing the CAG reports, stating, "The way you have dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides."

The court emphasised, "You should have promptly forwarded the reports to the Speaker and initiated a discussion in the House."

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta questioned the Delhi Government's handling of the CAG reports.

"The timeline is clear; you've dragged your feet to prevent the session from happening," the court further remarked. "The delay in sending the reports to the LG and your handling of the matter raises doubts about your bona fides."

Notably, the AAP-led Delhi government also came under criticism, after another CAG Report on January 11, on the Delhi government's excise policy revealed a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objective of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

Of the losses worth Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer, the loss of Rs 890 crore resulted from the government's failure to re-tender the surrendered licenses before the policy period concluded, according to the report. Moreover, the exemptions granted to the zonal licenses led to the loss of Rs 941 crore.

"The department was issuing licenses without checking various requirements relating to excise rules and terms and conditions for the issue of different types of licenses. It was observed that licenses were issued without ensuring solvency, submission of audited financial statements, submission of data regarding sales and wholesale price declared in other states and across the year, verification of criminal antecedents from the competent authority, etc.," the executive summary of the CAG report read. (ANI)