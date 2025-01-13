Bihar Minister Renu Devi Criticizes Lalu Prasad’s Tenure Amid Tejashwi Yadav’s Allegations

Champaran: Bihar Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Renu Devi has lashed out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that people used to lock their houses and couldn't roam freely when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister.

Devi's reaction comes after Tejashwi Yadav made remarks against her over the kidnapping charges levelled against her brother Pinu. Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, played a CCTV clip, where the minister's brother can be seen occupying the land at gunpoint.

Reacting to this, Devi said that she has nothing to do with her brother since they remain estranged.

"I have nothing to do with my brother, Tejashwi Yadav has taken my name, eight years ago, I said in press conferences several times that I do not have a brother. Secondly, the opposition does not have any issue. During his father's rule, people could not roam openly, houses were locked in the evening. Tejashwi Yadav had asked what MPs and MLAs do here, they do not have even four people to give them a shoulder. The four people who were there in the last election were also with us. Before talking about others, they should look into their own affairs," the minister said.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had said that the minister's brother has become a criminal and his work has become to continuously occupy land by threatening.

He further said that RJD workers were arrested but there was inaction against those with criminal "image". Yadav added that this was not the first time this incident has happened.

"Dozens of criminal cases are registered against Minister Renu Devi's brother, despite this, this person is roaming freely," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal accused RJD over the law and order condition in the state, saying that 90 per cent of the criminals are leaders belonging to Tejashwi Yadav's party. He said that there was good governance in Bihar and no criminal would be spared.

"As far as law and order is concerned, 90 per cent of the criminals are RJD leaders. They will be the ones to be arrested. There is good governance in Bihar and no criminal will be spared. But when will you get punished for the crimes committed by your entire family? If you can't do anything, then at least return land of the poor man of Gopalganj who used to milk the cow in your house," Jaiswal said. (ANI)