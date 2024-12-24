Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Criticizes Congress' Protests Over Ambedkar Remarks

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Tuesday targeted the "drama loving" Congress party over their nationwide protests against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on BR Ambedkar.

Sharpening his attack, Sinha questioned Congress for not making Baba Saheb Ambedkar the Prime Minister of the country.

"Congress harassed Bhimrao Ambedkar and made him resign from the cabinet and made him lose the election. If they loved Baba Saheb Ambedkar so much then why did they not install his statue... why did they not let Baba Saheb Ambedkar become the Prime Minister? These are drama-loving people. BJP works for the upliftment and welfare and respect of the person sitting in the last row. These people will never respect the person in the last row. They will weaken democracy; they want to run their family's estate... These people with double-faced mentality are not in the interest of the country and always weaken the country," Sinha told reporters.

The Congress party is organising nationwide protests today against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on B R Ambedkar.

General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has issued a circular to all party leaders. The circular mentioned that a 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' would be taken out in every district of the country.

On Monday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the speech of Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament during the discussion on 150 years of the Constitution and alleged that "Congress insulted Dr BR Ambedkar the most".

"The Constitution of India was discussed in the Lok Sabha on December 13 and 14 and in the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17. The Congress insults Dr BR Ambedkar the most. In response, they are spreading misinformation about a 12-13 second video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Rajya Sabha..." Meghwal said.

Opposition parties have accused Amit Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambedkar and have been demanding his resignation. Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at the Congress and denied the allegations. (ANI)