Arvind Kejriwal vs Parvesh Verma: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Highlights BJP's Lack of CM Candidate for Delhi 2025

New Delhi: Slamming the BJP for failing to project any chief ministerial face, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said former MP Parvesh Verma is going to lose from the New Delhi constituency as there is no "comparison" with Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, against Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat, while Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj mentioned that despite Prime Minister Modi's efforts, the BJP has failed to project any CM face against Kejriwal.

"BJP's Delhi unit cannot manage even smaller things - that's the reason even when PM Modi makes a lot of efforts, they are failed to project any face against Arvind Kejriwal... BJP is not contesting this election to win but to create an absurd situation. Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma have no comparison... Parvesh Verma is contesting from New Delhi seat because even when he is going to lose, he will be there in history," the AAP leader said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi appealed to the voters of the national capital to give Bharatiya Janata Party a chance in the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. He took a dig at the AAP government, saying that the government has been no less than an "AAP-DA (tragedy) ."

"We need to develop Delhi into the capital of Viksit Bharat. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to the BJP for the bright future of Delhi, it is the BJP which can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the government that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-DA'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-DA nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Parivartan Rally' at Japanese Park in Rohini.

In response, Kejriwal accused the BJP of not fulfilling the promises made to the people of 'Delhi Dehat', adding that this time they will take 'revenge' from the BJP.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "Today, the PM spoke for 30 minutes and he kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected govt of Delhi - I was listening to it, it felt bad...The promise made by the Prime Minister for Delhi in 2020 - the people of Delhi Dehat are still waiting for that to be fulfilled."

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)