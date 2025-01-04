Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP & Congress Over Women's Protest, Promises Relief on Water Bills

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday stated that the women who protested outside his residence were not from Punjab and belonged to either Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Those women belong to their (Congress and BJP) party. They have not come from Punjab, the women in Punjab are with us. They have faith in AAP..." Kejriwal said addressing the media.

Further, he said that Congress and BJP should officially announce that they are contesting elections together against AAP.

"Congress and BJP should officially announce that they are contesting elections together against AAP in Delhi..." he further added.

The protesting women accused the AAP-led Punjab government of backtracking on the promise of providing Rs 1000 to every woman.

Kejriwal further said that his government had been providing free water to the people for ten years.

"Our government in Delhi has been providing free water to people for the last 10 years. More than 12 lakh families get 0 water bills. But after I went to jail, I don't know what these people did," Kejriwal said addressing the media.

Kejriwal claimed that there was something wrong done by the opposition due to which people started getting water bills of thousands and lakh of rupees.

"They did something wrong and people started getting water bills of thousands and lakhs of rupees every month. I want to publicly and officially announce that those who think their bills are wrong, they need not pay their water bills, they should wait.." he added.

The AAP leader also exuded confidence that his party would form the government after the elections and promised the people that their bills would be waived off.

"AAP will form the government after the elections and we will get their wrong bills waived off. This is my promise to all the people, this is my guarantee..." he added. (ANI)