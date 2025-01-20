AAP Alleges Parvesh Verma Orchestrated Attack on Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Monday alleged that BJP leader Parvesh Verma had 'orchestrated' an attack on the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

"Everybody has seen that video and after seeing that video, everyone knows that Parvesh Verma's story is a lie. He should say why he is trying to protect such notorious criminals who have cases of murder, attempts to murder and robbery against them. Parvesh Verma orchestrated this attack against Kejriwal using such people...when Parvesh Verma saw that after distributing black money and many other bad deeds, people are still with Arvind Kejriwal, he lost his mind and orchestrated this attack," Priyanka Kakkar told ANI.

Responding to the accusation, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma claimed that the former Chief Minister's vehicle had 'run over' one of their party workers.

On AAP's accusation of BJP "goons" attacking Kejriwal, Parvesh Verma told ANI, "Whichever area you (Arvind Kejriwal) are going to, people are showing you black flags and demanding answers. So all of them are goons. This means that the entire public of Delhi are goons."

Verma also said Arvind Kejriwal is not confident about victory in the Delhi assembly polls.

"Arvind Kejriwal is losing...Three youths from the Valmiki community made just one mistake and that is asking Arvind Kejriwal for answers about jobs...If anyone asks them (Arvind Kejriwal) anything, beat them up and say that I (Arvind Kejriwal) was attacked," he alleged.

The BJP candidate also questioned the silence of the Election Commission and the police."Neither the Election Commission nor the police is looking into this. I have also filed a complaint with the Election Commission," Verma mentioned.

He also demanded that Kejriwal's driver should also be booked. "Arvind Kejriwal should be arrested, his car should be confiscated and a case of attempt to murder should also be registered against Arvind Kejriwal's driver...," he demanded.

Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma are up against each other from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)