200 neuro and spiritual experts will join Swami Ram Himalayan University at International Conference

A two-day international conference on Spiritual Neuroscience is being organized on 16 and 17 November at Swami Ram Himalayan University, Jolly Grant (Dehradun). More than 200 neuro specialists from the country and the world will participate in the conference.

And personalities related to spirituality and modern science will gather together on one platform. For the first time in the country, such a conference is being organized in which there will be a unique amalgamation of ancient Indian knowledge and modern medical science.

The key speakers at the conference will be Professor BN Gangadhar, former Chairman, NIMHANS Bangalore and Chairman National Medical Commission New Delhi, Dr Swami Dayadhipananda Ramakrishna Mission Mumbai, Professor Manjari Tripathi, Head Neurology AIIMS New Delhi, Professor John Clerk from America, Professor Prakash Keshavaiya, Dr PN Ravindra, Dr Binny Sarin, Dr Prasanna Deshpande, Dr Rajesh K Manik etc.

Run by Swami Rama Himalayan University

While giving this information, renowned neuro physician Dr Deepak Goyal, Chairman of Department of Neurology, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, said that in this conference, lectures will be held on many important topics related to common man like psycho neuro immunology, medical astrology, effect of moon and sun on mind and mental disorder s. Experts will give their presentations

with scientific facts and data on how Indian medical system can have a positive effect on the circuit of the brain through yoga, meditation, yoga nidra. He said that more than 200 neuro specialists from India and abroad will participate in the two-day International Neuro Conference. He said that there will be four sessions in the two-day conference. The conference will be inaugurated tomorrow, Saturday at 11:00 am by the chief guest Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of Swami Ram Himalayan University. Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS Delhi, Dr Meenu Singh, Director AIIMS Rishikesh will also be present. The inaugural ceremony will be held in the university campus and the closing ceremony will be held in Sadhak Gram Ashram in Rishikesh.

There will be a special session of Swami Dayadhipananda of Ramakrishna Mission Mumbai in the role of organizing president who will deliver a speech on universal yoga therapy. Dr. Goyal said that he himself has been studying medical astrology in depth for 3 years and despite being an allopathic doctor, he is finding the study of astrology very beneficial in providing medical benefits to patients suffering from mental ailments. He can predict what kind of challenges and at what age an epilepsy patient will face so that they can be diagnosed correctly at the right time.

Many interesting facts which are given in our ancient scriptures and Vedas like the form of Shivling, trigunaatmak prakriti, scientific basis of all these, Sat Chit Anand form of soul, why 7 hours of sleep is necessary for every person, doctors clinician scientists researchers from India and abroad will present their research papers on these topics. This conference will be beneficial for young scientists and common youth.

Dr. Deepak Goyal, chief coordinator of the program, said that in the first session, conscious mind, in the second session, the effect of yoga meditation on the mind, in the third session, the effect of eastern and western culture on human life and in the final fourth session, the subject of medical astrology will be discussed.

Dr. Ashwani Bhatt, Dr. Manish Mittal, Dr. Nikku Yadav, Dr. Ranjit Kumar, Dr. Avinash, Dr. Brijesh Tiwari, Dr. Sanjay Pandey and others were present in the organizing team of Swami Ram Himalayan University.

In this conference, research papers will be presented on the subject of authenticity in ancient Indian knowledge science and current neuroscience.

For the first time in the country such a conference is being organised in which there will be a unique confluence of Indian ancient knowledge and modern medical science.

The key speakers at the conference will be Professor BN Gangadhar, President, NIMHANS Bangalore, Dr Swami Dayadhipananda Ramakrishna Mission, Mumbai, Professor Manjari Tripathi, Head Neurology, AIIMS New Delhi, Professor John Clerk from America, Professor Prakash Keshavaiya, Dr PN Ravindra, Dr Binny Sarin, Dr Prasanna Deshpande, Dr Rajesh K Manik, etc.

Run by Swami Rama Himalayan University

While giving this information, renowned neuro physician Dr Deepak Goyal, Chairman of Neurology Department (Neurika Vigyan) of Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, said that in this conference, lectures will be held on many important topics related to common man like psycho neuro immunology, medical astrology, effect of moon and sun on mind and mental diseases. Experts will give their statements with scientific facts and data on how Indian medical system can have a positive effect on the circuit of the brain through yoga, meditation, yoga nidra. He said that more than 200 neuro specialists from India and abroad will participate in the two-day International Neuro Conference. He said that there will be four sessions in the two-day conference. The conference will be inaugurated tomorrow, Saturday 16 November at 11:00 am by the chief guest Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of Swami Ram Himalayan University. Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS Delhi, Dr Meenu Singh, Director AIIMS Rishikesh will also be present. The inaugural ceremony will be held in the university campus and the closing ceremony will be held in Sadhak Gram Ashram in Rishikesh.

There will be a special session of Swami Dayadhipananda of Ramakrishna Mission Mumbai in the role of organizing president who will deliver a speech on universal yoga therapy. Dr. Goyal said that he himself has been studying medical astrology in depth for 3 years and despite being an allopathic doctor, he is finding the study of astrology very beneficial in providing medical benefits to patients suffering from mental ailments. He can predict what kind of challenges and at what age an epilepsy patient will face so that they can be diagnosed correctly at the right time.

Many interesting facts which are given in our ancient scriptures and Vedas like the form of Shivling, trigunaatmak prakriti, scientific basis of all these, Sat Chit Anand form of soul, why 7 hours of sleep is necessary for every person, doctors clinician scientists researchers from India and abroad will present their research papers on these topics. This conference will be beneficial for young scientists associated with Euro region and common youth.

Dr. Deepak Goyal, chief coordinator of the program, said that in the first session, conscious mind, in the second session, the effect of yoga meditation on the mind, in the third session, the effect of eastern and western culture on human life and in the final fourth session, the subject of medical astrology will be discussed.

Dr. Ashwani Bhatt, Dr. Manish Mittal, Dr. Nikku Yadav, Dr. Ranjit Kumar, Dr. Avinash, Dr. Brijesh Tiwari, Dr. Sanjay Pandey and others were present in the organizing team of Swami Ram Himalayan University.

As part of the two-day International Conference on Spiritual Neuroscience

In this conference, research papers will be presented on the subject of authenticity in ancient Indian knowledge science and current neuroscience.

For the first time in the country such a conference is being organised in which there will be a unique confluence of Indian ancient knowledge and modern medical science.

The key speakers at the conference will be Professor BN Gangadhar, President, NIMHANS Bangalore, Dr Swami Dayadhipananda Ramakrishna Mission, Mumbai, Professor Manjari Tripathi, Head Neurology, AIIMS New Delhi, Professor John Clerk from America, Professor Prakash Keshavaiya, Dr PN Ravindra, Dr Binny Sarin, Dr Prasanna Deshpande, Dr Rajesh K Manik, etc.

Run by Swami Rama Himalayan University

While giving this information, renowned neuro physician Dr Deepak Goyal, Chairman of Neurology Department (Neurika Vigyan) of Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, said that in this conference, lectures will be held on many important topics related to common man like psycho neuro immunology, medical astrology, effect of moon and sun on mind and mental diseases. Experts will give their statements with scientific facts and data on how Indian medical system can have a positive effect on the circuit of the brain through yoga, meditation, yoga nidra. He said that more than 200 neuro specialists from India and abroad will participate in the two-day International Neuro Conference. He said that there will be four sessions in the two-day conference. The conference will be inaugurated tomorrow, Saturday 16 November at 11:00 am by the chief guest Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of Swami Ram Himalayan University. Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS Delhi, Dr Meenu Singh, Director AIIMS Rishikesh will also be present. The inaugural ceremony will be held in the university campus and the closing ceremony will be held in Sadhak Gram Ashram in Rishikesh.

There will be a special session of Swami Dayadhipananda of Ramakrishna Mission Mumbai in the role of organizing president who will deliver a speech on universal yoga therapy. Dr. Goyal said that he himself has been studying medical astrology in depth for 3 years and despite being an allopathic doctor, he is finding the study of astrology very beneficial in providing medical benefits to patients suffering from mental ailments. He can predict what kind of challenges and at what age an epilepsy patient will face so that they can be diagnosed correctly at the right time.

Many interesting facts which are given in our ancient scriptures and Vedas like the form of Shivling, trigunaatmak prakriti, scientific basis of all these, Sat Chit Anand form of soul, why 7 hours of sleep is necessary for every person, doctors clinician scientists researchers from India and abroad will present their research papers on these topics. This conference will be beneficial for young scientists associated with Euro region and common youth.

Dr. Deepak Goyal, chief coordinator of the program, said that in the first session, conscious mind, in the second session, the effect of yoga meditation on the mind, in the third session, the effect of eastern and western culture on human life and in the final fourth session, the subject of medical astrology will be discussed.

Dr. Ashwani Bhatt, Dr. Manish Mittal, Dr. Nikku Yadav, Dr. Ranjit Kumar, Dr. Avinash, Dr. Brijesh Tiwari, Dr. Sanjay Pandey and others were present in the organizing team of Swami Ram Himalayan University.