Court Grants 7-Day Custody of Nandu Gang Associates for MCOCA Case Interrogation

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court granted 7 days of police custody of two alleged associates of the Nandu gang namely Sahil and Vijay.

Delhi police had sought 10 days remand to interrogate them in the MCOCA case.

AAP MLA Balyan is also in judicial custody in this case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja granted seven days of custody of Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gehlot alias Kalu after considering the submissions of special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh.The court directed that the interrogation shall be carried out at a place having CCTV Installed as per the guidelines of the Supreme court.

Advocate Rahul Sahani and Syed Sahil Warsi opposed the remand application.

Accused are to be produced before the court on February 1.

The court noted the submissions of SPP that one of the accused was identified by a Complainant in another Extortion case and a recovery of a bike on the behest of one accused.

Both accused were arrested after interrogation on 24 January 2025 in judicial custody after permission from Rouse Avenue court.

Earlier they were arrested by the Special Cell in a case related to firing at Singla Sweet of Tilak Nagar and firing in the Kakrola area

It was also submitted by the SPP they are also involved in firing at the Raj Mandir store at Paschim Vihar and Maruti showroom in Chhawla at the behest of Kapil Sangwan

It was also submitted that on December 23, 2024, Panchkula, Sahil and Vijay allegedly eliminated 3 members of the rival gang.

It was submitted that the Police have recorded the disclosure statement of both accused in the MCOCA case.

The court asked what other material than the disclosure statement against the accused persons on their identity.

It was submitted that they were arrested in those previous FIRs.

SPP submitted that accused Vijay Kalu was identified by a complaint in another FIR. A bike was recovered at the behest of Vijay. The same was used in firing at Singla and Kakrola. Sahil was also identified in the Singla Sweet firing case.

Delhi police also said that the accused are to be taken to outside Delhi. (ANI)