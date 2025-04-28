RJD MP Manoj Jha requests PM Modi for a special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam attack

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a Special Session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam attack and its broader implications for the security, well-being, and aspirations of the people of India

In his letter to PM Modi, Manoj Jha emphasised that the Parliament of India stands as the cornerstone of our Republic and the highest forum for democratic expression. "In moments of such profound national pain, it is within the Parliament that the anxieties, hopes, and resolve of the people must find their fullest voice," he said.

"At this time of grief and testing, the Parliament must come together to pay heartfelt homage to the victims of the Pahalgam attack, honour their memory, and reaffirm our shared commitment to the ideals of unity, justice, and peace," Jha asserted.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal emphasised that in moments such as these, it is essential that the government takes the nation and its elected representatives into full confidence.

"Transparent dialogue and open engagement across political lines strengthen the people's trust in democratic institutions and reinforce the collective resolve needed to overcome adversity. A shared national response, built through consultation and consensus, is the surest path to preserving unity and safeguarding our nation," Manoj Jha said.

"It is in this spirit that I respectfully urge you to convene a Special Session of Parliament, dedicated exclusively to an open and principled discussion on the Pahalgam attack and its broader implications for the security, well-being, and aspirations of the people of India. Such a session would send a powerful and reassuring message: that our democracy remains resilient, and that our commitment to every part of our Union, especially those most affected by violence, is unwavering," Jha said in his letter to Prime Minister Modi.

The attack in Pahalgam on April 22 is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, including the abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took the following measures, which included five key decisions.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. (ANI)

