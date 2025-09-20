Blessed to stand by your side always, says Antony Perumbavoor to Mohanlal

Chennai, Sep 20(IANS) Well known producer Antony Perumbavoor, a close friend of actor Mohanlal, on Saturday congratulated Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and said he was blessed to stand by his side always.

Taking to his Instagram page, the leading producer wrote, "Seeing my dearest Mohanlal Sir honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award fills me with immense joy. For those of us who have walked this journey with him, it’s more than an award. It’s a celebration of a lifetime of love and dedication to cinema. Blessed to stand by your side always."

One of Malayalam cinema's top actresses Manju Warrier too congratulated Mohanlal on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She wrote, "Congratulations Laletta! Thank you for inspiring generations. And for being our very own! @mohanlal #dadasahebphalkeaward."

Actress Sshivada too congratulated Mohanlal. Taking to her social media timelines, Sshivada wrote, "Congratulations Laletta on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award! You’ve always inspired us and continue to do so every single day. I feel blessed to have shared the screen with you, and I’ll forever cherish your words : ‘Life is beautiful, amazing—make it extraordinary.’ You truly live by those words, and we’re all inspired to do the same. Keep inspiring us, always. @mohanlal."

Director Ram Gopal Varma, for his part, took to X to congratulate Mohanlal. He wrote, "I don’t know much about #DadasahebPhalke except that he’s made the 1st ever film, which I didn't see and I never met anyone who saw it, but from what I saw and know of @Mohanlal, I think Dadasaheb Phalke should be given the MOHANLAL AWARD."

On Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that Mohanlal would be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his praiseworthy contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to its X timeline, the ministry announced, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

Speaking about Mohanlal's glorious cinematic journey, it added, "Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history."

The post further revealed that the award will be presented to the Malayalam superstar on September 23 at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

Prior to this, the Government of India had honoured Mohanlal with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

In 2009, Mohanlal became the first actor in the Indian film industry to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

--IANS

mkr/