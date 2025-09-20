Pakistan parliamentary panel reviews abuses against children at religious seminaries

Islamabad, Sep 20 (IANS) Pakistan's Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has reviewed disturbing reports of corporal punishment, torture, and sexual abuse against children at religious seminaries across provinces of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri at Parliament House, called for strong action to protect children from abuse at seminaries and schools, declaring that no child should suffer in the name of education.

Highlighting that the Pakistani authorities bear the foremost responsibility to protect children, Senator Zehri expressed concern over the lack of proper registration, financial transparency, and monitoring of these institutions.

She demanded strict measures, including regular inspections of madrasas, mandatory parent-teacher engagement, teacher training on child protection, and a ban on corporal punishment. She also raised alarm over the low conviction rates in reported cases, warning that without prosecution and deterrence, the cycle of abuse would continue unchecked.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan noted that many madrasas have become revenue-generating enterprises rather than being integrated into the national education framework. He urged the need for legislative measures to ensure transparency and bring seminaries under mainstream education boards.

Other members suggested district-level monitoring and harmonised provincial laws to protect children from abuses, Pakistan’s leading newspaper Dawn reported.

Reports suggest that the committee also reviewed a case at COMSATS University in Islamabad, where a student was subjected to derogatory remarks about his financial background and deceased father during a class presentation in June. Reportedly, the matter was eventually reconciled, with the instructor even gifting a laptop to the student.

Asserting that such incidents reflected deep-rooted problems in Pakistan, Senator Zehri stressed that no student should face humiliation over financial circumstances, which could cause lasting psychological harm. She called on universities to foster compassion and respect, recommend training for teachers and students in communication, tolerance, and mental health awareness.

The meeting also discussed the plight of Pakistani citizens imprisoned abroad. Zehri demanded stronger action, including country-wise data, systematic case tracking, and transparent reporting. She urged the Pakistani ministries to formulate a coordinated national strategy with clear timelines covering legal aid, consular support, and rehabilitation for returnees.

--IANS

scor/as