child abuse
J·Aug 29, 2024, 04:31 pm
FBI failed to properly investigate all child sexual assault allegations, DOJ report says
J·Jul 24, 2024, 06:20 am
New Zealand to apologise after enquiry finds 2,00,000 children and vulnerable adults abused in care
J·Sep 13, 2023, 05:06 am
Child shelter official suspended for beating girl with slippers in UP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Experts say education is the key to a successful campaign against child abuse
