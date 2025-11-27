Police arrest man for raping minor after luring her with chocolate

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) A man has been arrested on charges of raping a minor after luring her with chocolate, the police said on Thursday.

A case has started against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place in Serampore of Hooghly district. Following the incident, tension flared up in the area. The victim's family yesterday staged a protest demanding strict punishment for the accused.

According to police sources, the mother of the minor girl works as a maid in various households.

The woman has to leave early in the morning. As a result, the 11-year-old minor girl stays alone at home.

The family alleged that a young man from the neighbourhood took advantage of the empty house and lured the minor to his house by offering her chocolates.

It has been alleged that the accused youth did the same thing not just for a day but for the last three to four days to gain the trust of the minor.

It is alleged that she was raped in his house. The family further said the girl was threatened to not tell anyone about the incident.

However, the victim narrated the entire incident to her family.

After that, the family filed a written complaint against the accused neighbour youth at the Serampore police station.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused on Thursday.

The arrested person was presented at a Serampore court on Thursday. The court ordered judicial custody for the accused.

"Based on the complaint, the accused has been arrested. A case under POCSO act has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said a senior officer of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate.

It may be recalled that a similar incident took place earlier this month where a man was arrested for rape and murder of his minor cousin after luring her with chocolate. The incident took place at Usthi in South 24 Parganas district.

