Bangladesh: Awami League terms Yunus govt as regime of ‘brutality and betrayal’

Dhaka, Sep 26 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League party has accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of turning what was meant to be an "interim" administration of the country into a regime marked by brutality, silence, and betrayal of the very people it claims to govern.

The party alleged that from mass arrests to minority persecution, from attacks on academics to inhumane treatment of women leaders behind bars, the violations are no longer isolated incidents, but part of a calculated pattern in the country.

The Awami League asserted that Bangladeshi citizens are waking up to a climate of fear where justice is a privilege of the few and repression the norm for the many across the country. It added that each passing day exposes more evidence that Yunusʼs rule is not one of neutrality or reform; it is one of “vengeance and authoritarian control”.

Under the Yunus regime, the party said, political persecution has escalated to alarming levels, revealing a systematic strategy to silence opposition and intimidate the populace.

“In the past week alone, reports confirm mass arrests of Awami League leaders and activists across Bangladesh, with figures exceeding 1,800 detained in just 24 hours. These arrests are rarely tied to genuine legal violations; instead, they form part of a relentless campaign of harassment aimed at destabilizing political opposition,” the party stated.

Highlighting the atrocities on minorities under the Yunus regime across the country, the party said that Hindu communities have faced repeated attacks, including temples being desecrated and Durga idols destroyed, especially during important religious events like Mahalaya.

“In Gazipur, temples have been vandalized and idols smashed, while in Habiganj, the tragic case of Kritish Dash, a young Hindu man who went missing and was later found dead, highlights the deadly consequences of government inaction. These incidents reveal a pattern of systematic targeting, with authorities often turning a blind eye and letting attackers act with impunity,” said the Awami League

“At the same time, Islamist-backed violence has been on the rise. Jamaat-e-Islami, using religion as a cover for political agendas, has carried out attacks on Sunni Imams, shrines, and mausoleums, including the desecration of graves. In Comilla, four shrines were attacked with loudspeaker announcements, vandalized, and set on fire, yet there is no evidence that the government arrested the perpetrators,” it added.

According to the Awami League, in the first seven months of 2025, Bangladesh has witnessed a sharp surge in child abuse, with over 300 girls and 30 boys falling victim to sexual assault and exploitation. These numbers, the party said, are not just statistics but reflect a human rights emergency, exposing children to lasting physical and psychological trauma in the country.

“What emerges is not a government safeguarding its citizens, but one systematically dismantling human rights, justice, and social harmony in the name of control,” the party noted.

