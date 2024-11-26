President Murmu releases commemorative coin stamp to mark 75the anniversary of Constitution

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu released a commemorative coin and stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas' celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan of Parliament on Tuesday.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day, Murmu said that the Constitution is a living and progressive document.

"Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development," the President said.

President Murmu also release two books related to the Constitution of India on the occasion.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated crores of Indians celebrating Constitution Day and said that the Constitution is the result of years of penance, sacrifice, ingenuity, strength and ability of our people.

"I congratulate crores of Indians celebrating Constitution Day today. 75 years ago, on this day, our Constitution was codified. Under the leadership of the President, the entire country is together expressing gratitude towards the Constitution today. Today, crores of countrymen will take a pledge to take the country forward by reciting the Preamble of the Constitution. With the inspiration of PM Modi, in the year 2015, we took the historic decision to celebrate 26th November as Constitution Day. Our Constitution is the result of years of penance, sacrifice, ingenuity, strength and ability of our people. In this central hall, after about 3 years of hard work, they made a Constitution binding the geographical and social diversities of the country into one thread," Birla said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders attended the Constitution Day celebration event at Samvidhan Sadan.

The event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution formally came into effect on January 26, 1950. (ANI)