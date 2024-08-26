President Murmu
J·Aug 26, 2024, 06:33 am
UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple on Janmashtami
J·Jul 13, 2024, 06:54 am
"People deserve better than a powerless CM": Omar Abdullah after MHA amends rules of J-K Reorganisation Act
J·Jun 27, 2024, 06:54 am
"Big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will be seen in budget," President Murmu
J·Jun 24, 2024, 04:54 am
INDIA bloc leaders to enter Lok Sabha together as mark of unity
J·Feb 04, 2024, 12:39 pm
President Murmu and Home Minister Shah Grace Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024
J·Jan 25, 2024, 02:16 pm
India's Democratic Legacy Predates Western Democracy, Affirms President Murmu
J·Sep 08, 2023, 05:11 am
Kharge not invited for dinner to be hosted by President Murmu
J·Jun 20, 2023, 07:01 am
President Murmu wishes people on occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra
J·Jun 08, 2023, 08:35 am
'Serbia Emerged As Film Destination For Indian Filmmakers': President Murmu
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
President Murmu To Embark On Two-Day Visit To Uttarakhand Today
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
President Murmu asks IAS officers to reach out to underprivileged
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
President Murmu's first address: My election is proof that...
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.