President Murmu pays floral tributes at Nupi Lal memorial in Imphal

Imphal, Dec 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, who is now on a two-day visit to Manipur, on Friday paid floral tributes at the Nupi Lal Memorial complex in Imphal on the occasion of the 86th Nupi Lal Day, which commemorates two women-led movements against the British policies.

The President also offered prayers at the Shree Govindaji temple at Palace Compound, located around two km from the Nupi Lal Memorial complex.

An official said that President Murmu offered floral tributes at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex, paying heartfelt homage to the brave women warriors of Manipur whose courage continues to inspire generations. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who accompanied the President, also paid floral tributes at the memorial.

The Governor, in a message, said that this day, also popularly known as "Nupilan Numit", stands as a tribute to the extraordinary courage, resilience and patriotic sacrifices of the women of Manipur.

He said that the Nupi Lal movements of 1904 and 1939 remain shining chapters in our history where the women of Manipur rose with unmatched unity and spirit against injustice and exploitation. “Nupi Lal was not merely a protest but a powerful testimony of women's collective leadership and social consciousness. The brave mothers of Manipur transformed their pain into courage that culminated in a movement that continues to inspire generations. Their sacrifices remind us that the progress of any society lies in respecting and empowering its women,” Bhalla said.

The Governor urged the people of Manipur to uphold the glorious legacy of Nupi Lal and continue to strive for a peaceful and harmonious society. “May the spirit of our brave mothers guide us towards a future of prosperity, unity and progress,” he added.

The President later left Imphal for the Naga tribal-inhabited Senapati district in Manipur, where she will address a public function, during which she will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects for the district. This is her first visit to the ethnic violence-hit Northeastern state after becoming the President.

On Thursday, the President addressed a civic reception ceremony hosted in her honour by the Manipur government at the City Convention Centre. In the programme, she said that the people of Manipur had witnessed “unfortunate violence”, and the Centre is fully aware of the hardships faced by them.

She said the Government of India stands firmly with every affected family in Manipur and that addressing the concerns of the people is the government’s highest priority.

The President said the government is committed to strengthening harmony, ensuring security and supporting Manipur in its journey towards development. “The government has taken a series of steps to promote equitable development in Manipur and to ensure that progress reaches every corner of the state,” President Murmu had said.

Before the civic reception, the President witnessed a polo exhibition match at the historic Imphal Polo Ground (known as Mapal Kangjeibung), which is regarded as one of the oldest polo grounds in the world.

President Murmu, on Thursday, also met and interacted with a few Internally Displaced Persons in Imphal.

"She assured that the government stands with them at all times to address their needs. She affirmed that the government is working to secure their homes, livelihoods, and the future of their children. She further assured them that the Government of India is taking necessary measures to facilitate their progress towards an environment of peace and sustained prosperity. She also impressed upon them the need to strengthen harmony,” said a post on the President of India X handle.

