President Murmu to honour women warriors on Nupi Lal Day in Manipur today

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is in Manipur on a two-day visit and will pay tribute to the brave women warriors of the state as part of the 86th Nupi Lal Day observance on Friday.

The President will visit the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal, where she will offer her respects to the women who led landmark resistance movements against British colonial rule in 1904 and 1939.

These movements, collectively known as Nupi Lal, remain powerful symbols of Manipuri women’s leadership, courage and collective struggle.

Following the tribute ceremony in Imphal, President Murmu will travel to Senapati district—an important Naga-inhabited region—where she is scheduled to address a public meeting.

During the event, she will lay the foundation stones for several development projects and inaugurate multiple works aimed at strengthening the district’s infrastructure and socio-economic progress.

Intensive preparations have been underway across Imphal since Wednesday, ahead of the high-profile visit. Both sides of the approximately 7-km stretch from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport to the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex have been repaired, repainted, and decorated with flags, banners and other materials. Large welcome hoardings have also been installed along the route to greet the President’s convoy.

President Murmu’s visit marks the second major high-level visit to Manipur in the past three months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the state on September 13, during which he emphasised the Union government’s commitment to strengthening Manipur as part of the vision for Viksit Bharat.

During that visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated 17 infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, including new Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, the Civil Secretariat, the Police Headquarters, and the SEZ building in Mantripukhri. He also laid foundation stones for 19 additional projects worth Rs 7,300 crore, covering a broad range of developmental needs across various districts.

With today’s visit, President Murmu is expected to further highlight the legacy of Manipuri women’s resistance movements and reinforce the Centre’s ongoing focus on development, unity, and restoration of peace in the state.

--IANS

rs/