Prez Murmu participates in Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations in Andhra

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday attended the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of the late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, marking a significant moment in the grand centenary event.

The President landed at Sri Sathya Sai Airport around 11:00 am, where she was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other senior dignitaries.

Following her arrival, Murmu joined a special programme at the Poornachandra Auditorium, held as part of the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba. The event, described as a “special session,” reflects the deeply spiritual and cultural significance of Sai Baba’s life and teachings.

Earlier, the President had accepted a formal invitation from the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust. She praised the trust’s wide-ranging humanitarian efforts, including free educational, healthcare, and social service institutions inspired by Sai Baba’s ideals.

In her remarks, she lauded the Seva Organisations for their selfless service, recalling how deeply Sai Baba’s message of universal love and “serve all, love all” had resonated across communities, including her native state.

The Chief Minister’s office coordinated President Murmu’s visit with careful planning. According to official sources, CM Naidu left for Puttaparthi early in the morning to welcome her. After the programme, CM Naidu was to bid farewell to the President at the airport.

President Murmu’s participation carries broader symbolic weight. Her presence underscores the national importance accorded to Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary, which the Andhra Pradesh government has declared a state event.

The celebrations have drawn devotees from across India and around the world, reflecting Baba’s global spiritual legacy.

Also slated to attend the festivities are Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is expected in Puttaparthi on November 22 and 23, and other prominent leaders. The activities include devotional programs, cultural performances, and a series of service-oriented initiatives that highlight Sai Baba’s lifelong commitment to humanity.

