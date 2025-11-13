Odisha gears up for President Murmu's visit & address to State Assembly

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (IANS) Odisha Assembly Speaker, Surama Padhy, on Thursday, reviewed the preparations for the upcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to address the State Assembly on November 27.

In a high-level preparatory meeting, Padhy held discussions with senior officials of the Odisha government and instructed them to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the President's scheduled programme.

Similarly, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja also held a high-level preparatory meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday.

As per schedule, President Murmu is scheduled to visit neighbouring Chhattisgarh via Jharsuguda on November 20.

The President will attend the 'Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas' programme to be organised at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh on the morning of November 20.

She will arrive at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda at 10:05 a.m., and later proceed to Ambikapur in a special IAF helicopter.

After the event, she will return via Jharsuguda and proceed to Andhra Pradesh by 1:45 p.m. the same day.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Ahuja held discussions with the Jharsuguda District Collector Chavan Kunal Motiram and District Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, instructing them to make necessary arrangements for any emergency during the President's brief stay at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport.

The officials also reviewed security arrangements, fire safety measures, medical and health facilities, and other official preparations.

Discussions were also held regarding preparations for the President Murmu's visit to Bhubaneswar on November 27.

As per the schedule, the President will arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport at 2 p.m. and then proceed to Raj Bhavan, where she will inaugurate the newly constructed Kalinga Guest House.

Later, she will reach the Odisha Assembly, where she is scheduled to address the House from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In the evening, President Murmu will attend a dinner hosted in her honour by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan.

On November 28, she is scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar Airport at 9:35 a.m. for Lucknow.

Senior officials from various departments and the police administration also held detailed discussions on security arrangements, accommodation at Raj Bhavan, carcade management, medical services, uninterrupted power supply at the event venues, issuance of passes, and media publicity arrangements.

