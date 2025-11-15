President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on Jharkhand's 25th Foundation Day

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) As Jharkhand celebrated the 25th anniversary of its formation, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their wishes to the people of the state, describing it as a land known for its talent, hard work, and cultural heritage, while paying homage to tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, and the day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Sharing her message on X on Saturday, President Murmu said, "Heartfelt congratulations to all on the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Jharkhand State! The talented and hardworking people of this land of Lord Birsa Munda have enhanced the pride of the state and the entire country."

She added that Jharkhand, endowed with abundant natural resources, has made continuous and meaningful contributions to national development.

Highlighting the region's cultural richness, she noted that the folk arts of its tribal communities are recognised both in India and internationally, and that the brave people of the state have consistently shown remarkable dedication in serving the nation.

In her message, the President conveyed her hopes for the state's continued progress, saying she wished for Jharkhand to move steadily on the path of development and for the future of all its residents to remain bright.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's silver jubilee, writing on X, "Heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the glorious state of Jharkhand, enriched with tribal culture, on the occasion of the state's foundation day."

"The history of this land of Lord Birsa Munda is filled with tales of courage, struggle, and self-respect. Today, on this special occasion, I extend my wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state, along with all my family members in the state," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid respects to Birsa Munda on the revered leader's 150th birth anniversary, which is marked nationwide as Tribal Pride Day.

Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village -- now in Jharkhand -- emerged as a formidable force against British colonial rule in the late 19th century.

Known as 'Dharti Aaba' or the 'Father of the Earth' by tribal communities, Birsa Munda laid down his life for the cause of indigenous empowerment and resistance to colonial oppression.

Jharkhand's Governor Santosh Gangwar also extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion.

Taking to X, he posted, "Jharkhand is today completing 25 glorious years of its establishment, which is a symbol of our inspiring progress in various fields. I wish for the happiness and prosperity of all of you and the continuous advancement of the state."

