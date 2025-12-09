President Murmu presents National Handicrafts Awards for 2023, 2024

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu presented National Handicrafts Awards for the years 2023 and 2024 on Tuesday, highlighting that handicrafts are not only a part of our cultural identity but are also an important source of livelihood.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, “This sector employs over 3.2 million people. Most of the people who derive employment and income from handicrafts live in rural or remote areas. This sector promotes inclusive development by decentralising employment and income.”

She said art reflects our memories of the past, experiences of the present, and aspirations for the future.

Humans have been expressing their emotions through painting or sculpture since ancient times. Art connects people to culture. Art also connects people with each other, she said.

The President said that if our centuries-old handicraft tradition has remained vibrant and preserved, it is due to the commitment of our artisans, generation after generation. Our artisans have adapted their art and tradition to changing times, while keeping the original spirit alive. They have preserved the fragrance of the country's soil in each of their artistic creations.

She said that promoting handicrafts is important for social empowerment, as this sector has traditionally provided support to people from weaker sections.

“Handicrafts not only provide a means of livelihood to artisans, but their art also gives them recognition and respect in society. She stated that the development of this sector will also strengthen women's empowerment, as women comprise 68 per cent of the workforce in this sector,” she said.

President Murmu said that the handicraft industry's greatest strength is its reliance on natural and local resources. This industry is eco-friendly and has a low-carbon footprint.

“Today, the need for an eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle is being emphasised worldwide. In such a context, this sector can make a significant contribution to sustainability,” she said.

The President said that the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is strengthening the identity of the Indian handicraft products across the world.

She urged all stakeholders to work towards obtaining a GI tag for their unique products. She said that the GI tag will give their products a unique identity and enhance their credibility at the national and international level.

The President said that the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative is also strengthening the international recognition of our regional handicraft products.

She said that on the strength of the knowledge, dedication and hard work of our artisans accumulated over generations, Indian handicraft products have established their identity across the world.

The President underlined that the demand for Indian handicrafts offers immense growth potential, and this sector offers excellent opportunities for young entrepreneurs and designers to establish enterprises.

