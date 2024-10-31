President Murmu extends her good wishes on Diwali

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali.

In a post on X President, Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

President Murmu said that Diwali is a festival of happiness and enthusiasm, noting that the festival symbolises the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we should illuminate our conscience, adopt virtues of love and compassion, and promote social harmony," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali and wished everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life.

"Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," PM Modi said on X

Diwali is known as the 'Festival of Lights.' Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted everyone on Diwali.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens of Bharat. Deepawali, celebrated with reverence and joy not only in Bharat but by our diaspora across the world, symbolises the timeless victory of light over darkness, hope over despair, and knowledge over ignorance," he wrote in a post on X.

"May the light of Diwali guide us towards unity, prosperity, and progress. Let's embrace the spirit of hope, wisdom, and compassion, enriching our lives and communities. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Deepawali!" Dhankar's post reads on X.

Meanwhile, Aarti was performed at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Diwali. A large number of devotees throng Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai on the occasion of Diwali. (ANI)

