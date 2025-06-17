Portion of dilapidated building collapses in Ahmedabad, 16 rescued

Ahmedabad, June 17 (IANS) A portion of a weak three-storey residential building in Dharmi Society of Shahibaug in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, collapsed on Tuesday, prompting an urgent rescue operation by the Fire and Emergency Services.

Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported, as all residents were successfully evacuated in time. The building, a G+3 structure with a makeshift shed on the third floor, had long shown signs of structural deterioration. According to fire officials, cracks had appeared in the upper sections of the building, particularly the third-floor shed, which eventually gave way, causing the roof and a section of the staircase to collapse.

The impact also led to part of the second floor caving in. Alerted immediately, a team from the Shahpur fire station responded swiftly and evacuated 16 residents, including infants, elderly citizens, and families, to a safe location nearby. “The building was in fragile condition for quite some time. We had also informed the local authorities about its danger,” said a senior officer from the fire brigade.

Officials have since requested the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to inspect the remaining structure and initiate demolition work to prevent further risk, especially with the onset of monsoon rains. Residents living in other ageing buildings across the city have been urged to report structural issues to their respective ward offices without delay.

The 16 people rescued include Kajalben Suthar (23), Memon Shabnam Banu (36), Zaitun Bibi Memon (70), Ashokbhai Verma (45), Hardikbhai Verma (23), Khushi Verma (20), Rinki Verma (41), Rehan Akbar Mower (22), Farhan Akbar Mower (7), Sakina Akbar Mower (30), Memon Mohammad Zaid (16), Muskan Banu Sheikh (25), Sana Sheikh (17), Sama Banu Mustaqeem Sheikh (22), Mustaqeem Sheikh (25), and nine-month-old Mohammad Ayan.

As of early 2025, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had flagged 292 buildings as unsafe, a steep increase from 109 in 2021-22 and 151 in 2022-23. Among these, 237 properties were officially categorised as dilapidated, and distressingly, 136 have either collapsed or been demolished. Historic preservation has also suffered: of 25 heritage-listed structures deemed "dangerously dilapidated", 10 have already collapsed in the past two years, with another five partially demolished.

Ahead of the monsoon, AMC identified 261 additional hazardous buildings, particularly along the Rath Yatra route in Shahpur, Khadia, and Dariapur, and has set up zonal control rooms to receive citizen reports about deteriorating structures. In response, the municipal body has mandated structural stability certificates for all buildings over 15 years old -- a rule now enforced after years of delay

--IANS

janvi/dpb