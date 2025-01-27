JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal Optimistic About Consensus on Waqf Bill Discussions

New Delhi: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, on Monday expressed confidence that all members will actively participate in the discussions and share their views in the meeting.

"I believe that everyone will take part in the proceedings and present their opinions. A consensus will be arrived at and we will present a good report on the revised Bill," Pal said.

The JPC is meeting to discuss the bill clause by clause is underway at the Parliament.

Before the JPC meeting, an internal meeting of the NDA MPs was held at the residence of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting was attended by prominent members including JPC chairperson Jagdambika Pal, BJP MPs Dilip Saikia, Aprajita Sarangi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Nishikant Dubey, Arun Bharati, Naresh Mahske, and Sudha Kulkarni.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said, "Today there was a discussion over tea. Today the JPC members came to Delhi, so we met our NDA leader Kiren Rijiju... There is competition among the opposition. AIMIM, Congress, and AAP all are protesting to show the minorities, the Muslim people that we are with you, we have fought for you. All of them are doing drama..."

Earlier on Friday, 10 opposition party MPs were suspended for a day on Friday following a ruckus during the meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment Bill) 2024.

The suspended Opposition MPs were: Kalyan Banerjee, Md. Jawaid, A Raja, Asaduddin Owaisi, Nasir Hussain, Mohibullah, M. Abdullah, Arvind Sawant, Nadimul Haq, Imran Masood.

The JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to submit its report during the Budget session, with the committee's term extended during the winter session of Parliament.

The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and continue till April 4, with the Union Budget to be presented on February 1.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. (ANI)