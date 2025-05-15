Hockey: Back in national camp, forward Selvam Karthi is hungry for games and goals

New Delhi, 15 May (IANS) The Indian men’s hockey team is preparing for their European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25, where they will face the likes of the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia and Belgium. And making his comeback in the national camp is the forward Selvam Karthi.

Speaking on being drafted back into the national team set-up for the first time since the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Karthi said, “I am very happy to be back in the national camp. But there is work to do, and my aim is to make it to the final squad for the FIH Hockey Pro League. I had been working hard on my own, and now the focus is solely to continue with my efforts so that I am part of the Indian team in the major tournaments that are coming up in the future.”

Team will have their task cut out in June during the FIH Hockey Pro League, and the 23-year-old forward is looking to make a mark. Speaking on what he hopes to achieve in the next month, Karthi, who has toured with the national team in Europe, said, “I have played in Europe before this so it won’t be a new place for me in that sense, but my aim is to do well for the team and score important goals, and make an impact for the team.”

He added, “My aim was to first make a comeback in the national team, and now that I am here in the camp, I want to do well, so that I am part of the Indian team that travels to Europe. Over there, I hope to do my best and help the team go forward.”

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Karthi opened up about the conversations he has been having with the leadership group of the Indian men’s team. He said, “The coaches encouraged me a lot, and they told me to work hard, mainly on fitness and also on my finishing in front of goal. These are some of the aspects I am working on continuously.”

Looking ahead to the opposition that the Indian men’s team will face in the upcoming leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League, Karthi explained that no game is going to be easy.

“The Netherlands are the Olympic gold medallists, and they will be a tough opponent for sure but we are confident that we can counter them with our strengths. Belgium, Australia and Argentina are also teams that play a very fast brand of hockey, just like the Indian team. So, we have to read the situations well and play accordingly during the matches, so that we can return with positive results,” he said.

“Currently, we are working hard in training and also doing a few extra sessions as we prepare for the matches that are coming up. I have been working with the group and on my own as well in the camp to improve my game,” Kanthi signed off.

--IANS

bc/ab