IIT Jodhpur researchers develop ‘ultralight and ultrastrong supermetal’

Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have developed a groundbreaking Titanium–Aluminide (TiAl) alloy, set to transform materials used in aerospace and defence engineering.

The new alloy, named TiAl-CA, addresses long-standing challenges in creating lightweight yet heat-resistant metals for jet engines — achieving an unprecedented balance of ultra-low weight and exceptional high-temperature strength.

Conventional superalloys used in aircraft engines are either too heavy or lose strength at high operating temperatures. The IIT Jodhpur team, led by Prof. S. S. Nene and his PhD students A. R. Balpande and A. Dutta.

Dutta from the Advanced Materials Design and Processing Group, Department of Materials Engineering, has successfully developed TiAl-CA — a material that retains gigapascal-level yield strength even at 900 °C, while offering excellent oxidation resistance.

What makes TiAl-CA unique is its boron-free composition. Traditional high-strength TiAl alloys required elements such as boron or carbon, which often made them brittle.

The IIT Jodhpur researchers overcame this limitation by introducing a refined combination of Niobium (Nb), Molybdenum (Mo), Tantalum (Ta), Tungsten (W), and Vanadium (V) into the TiAl matrix, resulting in a material that is strong, stable, and highly workable.

Performance-wise, TiAl-CA delivers exceptional results — achieving a yield strength of about 1.1 GPa at room temperature and maintaining comparable strength at 900 °C.

Remarkably, it weighs nearly half as much as conventional Nickel-based superalloys (4.13 g/cc compared to 7.75–9.25 g/cc) while surpassing them in high-temperature compressive strength.

The development of this ultralight yet ultra-strong alloy promises a major breakthrough for the aerospace and defence industries, enabling fuel-efficient, lightweight aeroengine components and contributing to a lower carbon footprint.

The researchers now aim to expand testing — including scaling up casting, and assessing creep and fatigue resistance — to advance toward industrial applications.

Additionally, the alloy’s excellent as-cast properties make it well-suited for advanced fusion-based 3D printing technologies such as Electron Beam Melting (EBM) and Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF), opening new avenues in high-performance component manufacturing. This remarkable achievement highlights India’s growing leadership in advanced materials research.

The TiAl-CA alloy stands as a testament to the country’s innovation under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, paving the way for next-generation aircraft and defence systems that are lighter, stronger, and proudly Made in India.

