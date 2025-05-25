DMK will never compromise on foundational values, ideological commitment: M.K. Stalin

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday reaffirmed his party’s unwavering commitment to its core ideology and state autonomy, declaring that the DMK will never compromise on its foundational values.

In a strongly worded letter to party cadres, Stalin defended his recent participation in the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting it was in the best interests of the state’s development.

Setting the stage for the DMK’s political roadmap towards the 2026 Assembly elections, Stalin announced that he is ready to engage directly with party workers at the upcoming General Council meeting on June 1 in Madurai.

“Are you ready?” he asked in a rallying call to his cadres, emphasising that the meeting would shape a victorious campaign in the months ahead.

In his letter, Stalin hit back at Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who had questioned his sudden participation in the NITI Aayog meeting after a three-year absence.

Stalin compared his own transparent and public visit to Delhi with what he described as a “discreet” and “fear-driven” trip made by Palaniswami, allegedly to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in secret.

“Fearing central agency raids, he (Palaniswami) rushed to Delhi without even informing his own party colleagues. He claimed to visit the AIADMK office but quietly went to Amit Shah’s residence, using multiple vehicles to avoid detection. Unlike him, I did not mortgage my party,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister asserted that his Delhi visit was undertaken to raise Tamil Nadu’s developmental demands with the Centre and was conducted in full view of the media.

In contrast, he alleged that EPS' visit occurred soon after properties linked to his relatives in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were raided by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Stalin accused the BJP-led Union Government of misusing federal agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to target the DMK, more so than any other political party.

Despite this, he said, the DMK had never bowed down to pressure.

“We have faced such raids with courage and challenged them legally. We will never surrender like others have,” he declared, alluding to the AIADMK’s perceived closeness with the BJP. The Chief Minister also questioned why his government should compromise with the Centre over cases that originated during the AIADMK regime.

“Why should we bear the burden of their misdeeds?” he asked.

Stalin clarified the DMK’s rationale for organising a recent rally in support of the Indian Armed Forces following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated that the DMK has always placed national security and unity above politics.

“Our party stands first in upholding the integrity of the nation. This is a value instilled in us by Arignar Anna and Kalaignar Karunanidhi,” he said.

He recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s praise that “the DMK, whether in alliance or opposition, stands firm in its decisions", and added that leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh had also acknowledged the party’s consistent stand.

At the recent NITI Aayog meeting, Stalin said he had proudly represented Tamil Nadu’s contributions to India’s economy.

"I told them that Tamil Nadu contributes 10 per cent to the country's economic growth. Under the Dravidian Model of governance, we are determined to increase this to 15 per cent. We are committed to helping India achieve its $30 trillion economy dream,” he said.

Looking ahead, Stalin said he is eager to meet the young and next-generation brigades of the DMK at the General Council in Madurai, where the party will set the tone for its Assembly election campaign.

--IANS

aal/pgh