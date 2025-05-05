'Daily wisdom for holistic living': BAPS' Dr Gnanvatasaldas Swami's first book unveiled

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) BAPS' Dr Gnanvatsaldas Swami is all set to draw the attention and focus of the followers and volunteers of the Swaminarayaan Sanstha through his writings, as his first book titled “Daily Wisdom for Holistic Living” hit the stands on Monday.

The book, penned by Dr Gnanvatsaldas Swami, is a transformative guide for personal growth and wellness and gives valuable lessons on 365 days of mindfulness, spirituality, motivation and inner peace.

Gnanvatsaldas Swami is a Hindu monk, global speaker and spiritual mentor, and has spent over 30 years sharing timeless wisdom with modern relevance.

Drawing on the teachings of his gurus, Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj, as well as personal stories and insights from over 15,000 talks worldwide, he has put together the profound ideas practical and accessible to all, in his book. For the first time, he is revealing this wisdom in his debut book.

The book's epilogue reads, "Life often feels like an endless race, pulling us in every direction, yet leaving us drained and disconnected. Amidst the chaos, how can we find clarity, strength, and peace?"

It further says, “The answers we seek aren't out there -- they lie within. To transform the world around us, we must first master ourselves. Yet uncovering this truth requires a moment to pause, reflect, and explore life's deeper meanings.”

“Through compelling storytelling and concise, powerful chapters, Swami empowers readers to overcome inner struggles and embrace lasting success. Whether seeking inspiration or a clear path to personal growth, this book will ignite your journey,” it concludes.

Notably, Dr Gnanvatsaldas Swami has delivered series of insightful seminars during his visits to the UK and Europe in October 2023.

The presentations were held at BAPS mandirs and external venues in London (Harrow, Brent and Ilford) and Leicester in the UK as well as in Interlaken, Switzerland.

--IANS

mr/pgh