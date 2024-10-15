Assembly polls in Jharkhand in two phases on Nov 13 and Nov 20

New Delhi: The assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23, Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.

Addressing the press conference here, the Chief Election Commissioner said that polling in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20.

Votes in Maharashtra will also be counted on November 23.

A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in Jharkhand and there are 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh are first-time voters and there are 66.84 lakh young voters.

Kumar said the date of Gazette notification for the two phases will be issued on October 18 and 22 respectively.

The last date of making nominations for the two phases is October 25 and 29, the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 28 and 30 and last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 30 and November 1 respectively.

Senior citizens above 85 years in age can vote from home.

"They are entitled to their privacy as well during the vote at home. Videography will be done for proof," Kumar said.

The term of the Jharkhand assembly will end on January 5, 2025, with elections scheduled in 81 constituencies (44 General, 9 SC, 28 ST) in the state.

A delegation from the ECI, led by the CEC had on September 24 conducted a thorough review of poll preparedness for the asembly elections in Jharkhand at Ranchi.

Assembly polls were held in five phases in Jharkhand in 2019.

The poll panel also announced dates for bypolls in 48 assembly seats and two parliamentary constituencies.

—ANI