AIIA fostering tie-ups to enhance insurance integration, research in Ayush sector

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) is working to enhance the integration of insurance, as well as research in the Ayush sector, the Ministry of Ayush said on Friday.

AIIA has been making continued efforts to foster partnerships, promote policy innovations, and advance holistic health and wellness through the integration of traditional medicine and modern research approaches.

Towards this, Prof. (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director of AIIA, held a meeting with Prof. Bejon Kumar Misra, Chairman of the Core Group of Experts for Insurance, Ministry of Ayush.

“The meeting focused on advancing insurance coverage and policy initiatives in the Ayush sector to ensure wider accessibility and integration of traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare,” the Ministry said.

Prajapati emphasised that the Project Management Unit (PMU) will provide a timely and transparent environment for stakeholders, facilitating effective implementation of insurance-related schemes.

PMU was recently inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, for Ayush insurance-related matters at AIIA.

Prajapati also assured that AIIA will play a pivotal role in ensuring easy access to information and the benefits of Ayush insurance schemes for the public.

Prof. Prajapati also held a meeting with Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad.

The meeting focused on exploring avenues for collaborative research and academic exchange to strengthen evidence-based practices in Ayurveda.

“AIIA is committed to fostering meaningful collaborations that bridge traditional wisdom with modern science. Strengthening research partnerships and policy frameworks such as insurance inclusion will significantly enhance the reach and credibility of the Ayush systems,” Prajapati said.

Recently, the Ministry of Ayush celebrated the 10th National Ayurveda Day celebrations at the AIIA, Goa.

The celebrations, on September 23, marked a significant milestone in the Ministry’s continuous efforts to promote ayurveda as a holistic system of health and well-being rooted in sustainability and natural living.

