Adani Electricity observes 37th National Road Safety Month, takes collective safety oath

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Adani Electricity, in collaboration with the Mumbai Traffic Police Department, observed the 37th National Road Safety Month from January 1-31, which included specialised awareness sessions for employees and citizens on defensive driving, signal adherence, and responsible road behaviour.

Read More

The drive concluded with a collective safety oath.

Simultaneously, Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation, under the CSR initiative Project 'Utthan', engaged students with the theme "Suraksha Hamari Zimmedari."

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the project used interactive activities like mock zebra crossings and traffic light games to instill life-saving habits and responsible citizenship in the younger generation.

Recently, Adani Electricity achieved an A+ national ranking for the second consecutive year in the 14th ‘Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities’ by the Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

This recognition highlights the company’s consistent performance in providing reliable power supply, minimizing losses, and adhering to strong financial practices.

As it marks its 100th anniversary serving Mumbai, the utility underscores its commitment to powering essential services and maintaining public trust.

The power distribution sector in India has notably turned profitable for FY25, reporting a combined profit after tax of Rs 2,701 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 27,022 crore in FY24.

Adani Electricity has maintained high billing efficiency exceeding 95% and near-total collection efficiency. Its success is attributed to robust financial discipline, operational consistency, and the integration of data analytics and smart metering, establishing it as a benchmark for urban power distribution in India.

Adani Foundation, supported by Adani Electricity, recently observed National Girl Child Day with students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools in Mumbai. The day was observed on January 24 as part of the flagship CSR initiative Project 'Utthan'.

--IANS

na/