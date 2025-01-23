Delhi University: How Will It Gain Global Recognition?

Centuries ago, universities like Nalanda, Takshashila, and Vikramshila established India as a global center of education. These institutions were not only hubs of knowledge and research but also attracted students and scholars from across the globe. Today, the situation is entirely different. Indian universities lag behind in global rankings. Foreign students rarely aspire to study here, while our students are heading abroad for higher education. To make India a leader in education once again and bring worldwide acclaim to our universities, it is essential to understand the ongoing efforts at Delhi University (DU).

With the ambitious goal of securing a top spot in global rankings, the Delhi University Foundation was established two years ago as part of broader reforms. This foundation aims to connect and build a network of millions of DU alumni scattered across the globe.

DU, a century-old institution, is one of India’s most prestigious universities. It operates over 80 academic departments, more than 80 colleges, and over 500 courses, serving over 700,000 students annually. DU boasts a network of more than 8 million alumni worldwide. However, despite these achievements, DU’s global ranking is below world-class standards, standing approximately 300th among the world’s top 500 universities. Concerned by this ranking, the government, university administration, and DU’s stakeholders aim to shine DU’s name on the global stage.

To achieve this, efforts are being made to enhance DU’s infrastructure, introduce world-class facilities like smart classrooms, libraries, auditoriums, academic blocks, and advanced laboratories. The DU Foundation Endowment Fund, established under the university’s auspices, is mobilizing financial resources. Not only have DU alumni worldwide stepped forward to contribute, but various sectors of society have also joined this noble cause.

Although these efforts are still in their infancy, the dedication involved promises positive outcomes. The Modi government deserves credit for fostering a positive environment at DU. After DU was granted the status of Institute of Eminence (IoE) in 2019, strategic planning for its future began. Under this status, DU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Yogesh Singh, and his team resolved to improve areas where DU was lacking. The IoE status has paved the way for introducing new academic activities in teaching and research. DU management is now actively seeking external talent to strengthen its stakeholder base.

Following the IoE status, the central government committed to providing DU ₹1,000 crore over five years, while DU initiated efforts to raise an equal amount. To this end, the DU Endowment Fund was established about 18 months ago. Alumni fundraising and efforts to emotionally connect various societal groups with DU have resulted in contributions of ₹15 crore so far.

While temples, cow shelters, and dharamshalas have long been supported, higher education centers have been neglected. If society were more connected to higher education institutions, these “temples of learning” would be in much better shape. Prominent universities globally thrive on alumni funding, a practice not common in India. If even 500,000 of DU’s 8 million alumni contribute, it could transform DU. Encouragingly, DU alumni, their families, and major organizations like LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation and Reliance Power are now showing interest.

Recently, at the first dedication and recognition ceremony of the foundation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched initiatives like Sashakt Beti and E-Drishti, aimed at empowering women and differently-abled individuals. As part of Sashakt Beti, 400 female DU students were provided laptops. Under E-Drishti, 400 tablets were distributed to visually impaired students to enhance their learning and research capabilities. The minister also inaugurated a fully equipped ambulance donated by LIC Foundation, ensuring better healthcare and emergency services for DU’s faculty, staff, and students.

Despite these exemplary efforts, the foundation’s ultimate goal is to make DU a globally recognized institution in academic and research excellence, innovation, and internationalization, ultimately achieving a top world ranking.

From my extensive experience as a teacher, I firmly believe education and development complement each other. Education is the ladder to reach every milestone of development. If we envision India as a developed nation by 2047, this dream can only be realized through education. However, achieving this is neither simple nor easy. It requires immense effort from the country’s universities.

The plight of children enduring exploitation in private universities underscores the need to improve UGC-funded universities. Changing this scenario depends on elevating our universities to world-class standards and establishing them as leading global brands. Over the past five years, over 3 million Indian students have gone abroad for higher education and settled there. The primary reason is our poor standing in global university rankings. Notably, 50 major global corporations are led by Indian CEOs educated in foreign universities, whose combined market value exceeds $5 trillion—more than India’s current economy. The Modi government is striving to change this, which could position India as the world’s third-largest economy.

The central government, DU management, and the foundation aim to enhance DU’s global reputation. Recently, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones for DU’s East and West Campuses and Veer Savarkar College. This expansion is expected to create 10,000 new jobs and provide quality education to 15,000–20,000 new students, aligning with the vision of universal education. These efforts will help DU emerge as a world-class institution, contributing to PM Modi’s vision of a developed India while setting an example for other Indian universities.