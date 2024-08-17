Delhi University
J·Aug 17, 2024, 11:59 am
DU admission: Over 72200 candidates accept allocated seats in 24 hours
J·Aug 12, 2024, 01:51 pm
Delhi University rises to 6th place in NIRF 2024 rankings
J·Jul 12, 2024, 06:48 am
Mayawati welcomes Delhi University VC's decision to reject 'Manusmriti' readings as part of Law Faculty syllabus
J·Dec 19, 2023, 02:58 pm
DU warns against fake circular for cancellation of UG exams slated for Dec 20-21
J·Dec 15, 2023, 02:19 pm
DU's Patel Chest Institute to become multispecialty hospital; varsity allots 12.76 acre land
J·Sep 28, 2023, 03:28 am
All RSS-backed NDTF candidates win DU teachers' body polls
J·Sep 22, 2023, 07:26 pm
DUSU polls record 42 pc voter turnout, counting on September 23
J·Jun 21, 2023, 12:25 am
1 more suspect held in DU student murder case
J·May 25, 2023, 04:16 pm
KIUG 2022, Table Tennis: Delhi University Girls Secure Quarterfinal Berth
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ruckus at IP College fest: DCW issues notice to police and college
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BBC Documentary Row: DU Forms 7-Member Panel To Probe Ruckus Outside Arts Faculty
J·May 19, 2023, 04:01 pm
Dharmendra To Lead The Unity Run From Delhi University On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Prof Saibaba Acquitted After 7 Years In 'Anda Cell'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Parl panel report on reservation, roster not implemented in DU: Teachers' Association
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Despite Five Colleges In Top 10, Why's DU Not On Any National Rankings 2022 List?
