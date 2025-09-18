ABVP, NSUI accuse each other of rigging in DUSU elections, both claim victory

New Delhi: Voting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections was underway on Thursday, but the polling process has been marred by allegations of violence and rigging. Both students’ unions -- ABVP and NSUI -- have accused each other of rigging.

Reports of minor scuffles and pushing were received from some polling venues in the North Campus.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused incumbent DUSU President and NSUI leader Raunak Khatri of involvement in a scuffle that allegedly left a student injured in North Campus.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma alleged that Khatri’s supporters manhandled a student outside Kirori Mal College, causing her to fall and get injured.

The ABVP has also claimed it is poised to sweep all four union posts, dismissing the NSUI’s charges as signs of panic.

"Just as the Congress blames EVMs for its defeat in every election, the NSUI is following the same pattern," Sharma said.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Solanki added that NSUI is fighting for third place and is resorting to "baseless allegations".

The NSUI, on the other hand, has demanded the cancellation of ABVP’s presidential candidate’s nomination, accusing its rival of rigging and vote manipulation.

NSUI National President Varun Chaudhary alleged that incidents of malpractice had been reported from Kirori Mal College, Hindu College, and Hansraj College.

Calling the developments an attempt to undermine democracy, he said: "These undemocratic practices will not be tolerated. Students will respond to ABVP’s dishonesty through their votes."

Polling is being held in two shifts for over 2.75 lakh eligible students from more than 50 colleges of Delhi University. The first phase began at 8.30 a.m. for morning colleges, while students of evening colleges will cast their votes in the second shift.

Voting will continue till 7.30 p.m. Counting will start at 9 a.m. on Friday and results are expected by late evening.

--IANS