Delhi University to vote for high-stakes student union elections today

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on Thursday, with more than 2.75 lakh students eligible to vote in what is regarded as one of the largest student polls in the country.

The outcome will decide the leadership of the students' body for the upcoming year.

As per the official notification, voting will be conducted in two phases -- from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for day classes and 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for evening classes. Counting of votes will take place on Friday, September 19.

The contest for the President's post is primarily a three-way battle between the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the SFI-AISA alliance supported by Left student groups.

Key contenders include Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, a postgraduate in Buddhist Studies; Anjali of SFI-AISA, a student at Indraprastha College for Women; and Aryan Maan of ABVP, an MA Library Science student. Each group has released manifestos pledging reforms, inclusivity and greater focus on student welfare.

Students enrolled in DU colleges or departments before September 9, 2025, by 5 p.m. are eligible to vote. First-year students can cast their vote by producing a valid fee receipt along with a government-issued ID such as Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID or Driving License if their college ID has not been issued.

Second- and third-year students must carry their valid college identity cards.

To ensure law and order, over 600 police personnel will be deployed across the campus, with 160 officers equipped with body-worn cameras. In addition, CCTV cameras and drones will be used to monitor polling day activities.

The DUSU guidelines clearly state that polling hours are fixed, but all students reporting within the allotted timings must be allowed to cast their votes.

Candidates and their supporters are barred from indulging in acts of gross indiscipline, including physical assault or threats of violence against any student, teaching, or non-teaching staff within the University of Delhi.

The Delhi High Court has also imposed restrictions, banning winning candidates from holding victory rallies.

It has directed the Delhi Police, the university administration, and civil authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent untoward incidents during the polls.

The court further cautioned that if the elections are not conducted in a satisfactory manner, it may consider halting the functioning of office bearers.

