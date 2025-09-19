DUSU polls: Counting underway, ABVP ahead in key posts

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025 is underway on Friday at the Multipurpose Hall in the University Sports Stadium of North Campus.

After the first round of counting, ABVP DUSU presidential candidate Aryan Maan is ahead with 1,196 votes. ABVP's candidate for the post of DUSU secretary, Kunal Chaudhary, is leading with 1,410 votes, and its Joint Secretary candidate Deepika Jha is ahead with 1,315 votes.

However, the NSUI DUSU vice presidential candidate, Rahul Jhansla, is ahead with 1,606 votes.

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m., and the results are expected later in the day.

Over 600 police personnel, including 160 officers, have been deployed, and CCTV surveillance is in place to ensure a smooth and secure polling process.

The DUSU election was held on Thursday in two phases, recording a voter turnout of 39.45 per cent. Voting was held across 52 centres and 195 booths.

A total of 21 candidates are contesting for the four key positions in the student union: president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary.

Notably, nine candidates are vying for the President's post alone, while 12 others are in the race for the remaining positions.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) are locked in a direct contest, with the Left alliance (AISA-SFI) also playing a significant role.

Aryan Maan from ABVP, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary from NSUI, and Anjali from the SFI-AISA alliance are in the fray for the DUSU President's post. The poll campaign focused on affordable travel, fee hikes and better facilities for students, among others.

Allegations of violence and malpractice marred the elections.

The ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, accused DUSU President and NSUI leader Raunak Khatri of being involved in a scuffle at North Campus.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma alleged that Khatri's supporters manhandled a female student outside Kirori Mal College, causing her injury. Both the ABVP and NSUI have claimed that they will emerge victorious.

Notably, the Delhi High Court has imposed a strict ban on any victory rallies by the winning candidates. The court has directed the Delhi Police, university authorities, and local administration to ensure stringent measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

