CM Gupta flags off University Special EV buses at Delhi University

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a fleet of University Special electric buses at the Delhi University Sports Complex, North Campus, reviving a long-standing demand of students for safe and affordable transport.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said the initiative marks the return of a vital facility that had been neglected for years.

“For decades, these U-special buses remained shut. Neither the previous AAP government nor the Congress took any steps to restart them. I am happy that under the BJP government, even in a short tenure, Delhi University is regaining its old vibrancy,” she remarked.

She emphasised that the buses would offer students a reliable, modern, and eco-friendly mode of travel.

“Through these services, students can travel safely and economically from their homes to the University and back. This is not just about convenience — it will also contribute to cleaner air in the National Capital,” she said.

Addressing students at the launch event, the Chief Minister recalled her own days at Delhi University. “When U-special buses were operational, they were the lifeline of the University. They carried students from outside colleges to their homes safely. I never understood why they were discontinued. When I left DU in 1998, these buses also shut down their services. Today, returning to DU and relaunching them is a matter of pride,” she said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

CM Gupta also congratulated DU students, underlining that the service would restore the University’s energy and reputation as a student-friendly hub.

“This revival is not only for Delhi University but will also benefit Delhi’s entire transport ecosystem,” she noted.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said all the U-Special buses were electric and air conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras and panic buttons for the safety of students.

The new EV buses are expected to significantly improve connectivity across North Campus and adjoining areas, providing thousands of students with a dependable and sustainable commuting option.

