Prashant Kishor All Set To Be Next Bihar CM. According to him, his Jan Suraj Party will win more than three-fourth of the total 243 MLA seats in Bihar.

That is, around 180 seats easily. The number could be well more than that, says Prashant Kishor himself without a slightest hesitation.

How come? Such superlative confidence of his has basis from where?

Answer from Prashant Kishor himself: "Jan Suraj Party and I have been deeply mingling amid more than 90-95% people of the state's masses composed of the OBCs. They are convinced that only JSP (Jan Suraj Party) and I will be able to do 100% all round, all level good to the 90-95% peoples in the entire Bihar state without any ado of any kind whatsoever. Naturally then, their support already is pre-written with the Jan Suraj Party".

If he is so sure, what about Rahul Gandhi?

He took is systematically, drastically, methodically reaching at the OBCs of Bihar state and is well-known to all, the OBCs in Bihar comprise more than 90% of the total population of the entire Bihar state.

How then Prashant Kishor and Rahul Gandhi will be successful in their respective ventures when their voters are same, common to say the least?

Prashant Kishor says it is no matter to worry at all. We are in a free country that is fully democratic.

Every citizen in this country has his or her own right to vote for who ever he or she prefers.

There is no binding on it at all.

'Thus, the same applies to Rahul Gandhi as also to the Jan Suraj Party and I'.

A frank unabashed confession truly.

But how far it sticks on till the end truly remains to be seen, confess his own party insiders though officially they are diehard supporters of his.

However, on the next Bihar CM-issue, they too show hesitation on making any assured prediction.

They how ever do not fully rule out Prashant Kishor for that coveted post, point out many.

Coming to Rahul Gandhi vis-a-vis his Bihar winning prospects post-Bihar assembly elections: He has pressed numerous many Congress supervisors for the party's pro-winning prospects. Notably, all those observers are OBCs.

All of them have struck a friendly note with the masses of all hues all throughout the state. Many of them already have committed to vote for him in the coming state assembly polls, Prashant Kishor or no Prashant Kishor.

That is because they are impressed with Rahul Gandhi more than they are so with Prashant Kishor.

And that is because between the latter and Rahul Gandhi, the latter to them look "far more all round worthy, useful than Prashant Kishor who some how resembles self-serving".

It is not so at all with Rahul Gandhi.

Thus, their support for him.

But the others' support is for Prashant Kishor, assess insiders in the state.

According to them, Prashant Kishor All set to be next Bihar Chief Minister...