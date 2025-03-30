Of What Use MoS&PI?

Of What Real / Practical Use MoS&PI? 26 years ago, Why Was the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoS& PI) started On 15 October 1999 is now a moot question in numerous big shot experts' minds. They do not want to be quoted to avoid unsavoury, unpleasant controversies but they rather are damn agitated and are seriously wondering whether the MoS&PI encompassing nearly one-third of every annual budget leads to where, how is the country benefitting from this ministry's any contribution except repetition of numerous statistics, figures, data that are already elaborately --- as also, minutely --- omnipresent in each ministry's respective own cells / divisions / departments 24x7 all through the years comprising every passing day. Its high time the ministry is disbanded, abolished, succinctly opine numerous many including pretty many in the Niti Aayog, the PMO, the NSS, the statistics, data departments of numerous ministries, many statistical departments etc. Even the World Bank, IMF, ADB, et al seriously wonder why MoSPI is being treated like a milching cow year after year --- rather, month after month --- to suit a section of vested interests. In 1999, the country India was still painstakingly reeling from the ill-effects of Cold War after-effects that of course ended in 1991 should not have started MoSPI when it became imperative that Cold War was passe making way for Open Economy in which there was no place for incongruous, anachronous tools of Cold War then why continue with MoSPI. That too, when every Ministry has its own programme implementation, statistics divisions working round-the-clock. Why have a full fledged ministry for milching its funds for personal benefits in what could be only termed as "licensed clincher for personal benefits in the garb of being vigilant on others". Even more astounding is, so many governments have come since then but they have continued with this "milky" ministry that's utility in correct qualitative, quantitative perspectives are beyond any assertion, ascertaining in real terms because there isn't any. There can't be any as well because every ministry has its own division of constantly dealing with statistics, data, figures, vigilance, surveillance etc connected with national and international data centres and thus are always more than up-to-date. Why then MoS&PI? Amusingly, despite its existence, the programs continue to be prolonged beyond stipulated dates, incomplete due to reasons as stipulated earlier, out run in most cases, etc etc. In view of this, of what use, MoS&PI ?!?