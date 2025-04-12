New Style Of Governance To Be In India: Surprising many in the country, many India-interested specialists abroad, a quiet transformation is taking place in administration-system of India --- it is predictably still unknown to 99.999% of the masses of the country as they continue to rejoice under the shadow of government-administered largesse of all kinds which make them unbothered plus entail them to consider those largesse as their birth right which in reality is not so at all under any circumstances, under any probability whatsoever putting it bluntly / straightaway --- that comprises deregulation or "0" connection with day-to-day all forms of administration connected with the people, societies, groups, cliques etc ridding them of total governmental interference / connection / interests / interjectory connections. In other words, to put straightaway, the Government will be in entity for only "administration" of "really necessary aspects like external affairs, defence, specific policies, contrivance, finance etc" but surely not giving day-to-day ration to people, looking after their various kinds of applications, taking care of their school admissions, supervising availabilities of vegetables, daily needs, making milk available, solving local fights, stopping local fights (sic!) et al as now. Obvious direct result/s of these "bullc---", "bulls---" activities of the government in all levels: no actual development work for the country India which in any way worldwide is being jeered at for its world's largest population that "in most time are being seen as sheer astray / 100% burdensome on exchequer / infructuous / anti / waste / unnecessary"... Under these ludicrous circumstances, it is only laughable + comical that the government in office instead of correcting / overhauling / refurbishing / reforming / renegotiating the country head to foot, making it understand / apply in reality, the immediate, compulsory, must need of first stopping any further population increase --- a la China, Japan of "then" --- and solely concentrate on "Bharat Banao, Bharat Uthao, Bharat Bachao, Bharat Ko America Banao, Bharat Awwal Number Ho"... And after at least considerable basic introductory success in this herculean "prayas" --- as of now, it seems a big "no" considering the conventionally existing / all pervasive / overtly prevalent complacency in the people of almost all hues in the entire country. But, at the same time, simultaneously, when they will be forcibly bamboozled, compelled, enforced to confine themselves only on nation-building, they then naturally will be compulsorily forced to abide by the State's "for all dictum, must-strictures". It then will be the Government plus the State's only work instead of looking after tid-bit, itsy-bitsy, helter-skelter, hunky dory works as now wasting valuable time of the country that steadily slides backward day by day as now. Specialists of different fields rightly opine that the government should only confine itself seeing all direct, indirect civic works are done by the civil societies and not the government. Its job should be to strictly ensure the country India remains one strictly without any fail of any kind whatsoever abiding by One Nation, One Policy, One Nature, One Rule, One Regulation, One Convention. Once this is in practice, the country India will be an immediately changed entity to be chased by all and sundry. After all, India has numerous attractions that still are mystifying by for the whole world over. They need to be duly peddled for incoming of revenues in plenty but all that 100% possible only when all peoples in the country are simultaneously involved in nation-building all the time. That's new style of governance here to be.