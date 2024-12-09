Long Live India's Sovereignty, Independence,Forthrightness, Freedom Of Operation The Way India / Bharat Deems It Befitting, Apt, All Round Suitable, Useful In Every Way Sans any iota of hindrance whether from inside, outside the country from any quarter, individual, group, clique, lobby et al, that be. And, howsoever powerful that be, it does not matter a wee bit. Because India is by India, for India, of India barring of course its Universal Brotherhood factor which too is fully Bharatiya. But that is a separate factor altogether, nothing to do at all with the all round internal matters --- explicit, implicit, ambiguous, equivocative, neutral --- of India, putting it bluntly. Thus, it is true with this "India-destabilising, India-disturbing, India-unsettling external factor called George Soros whose foundation is succeeding in halting proceedings of our precious Parliament on "issues of weird factors", no way connected with that foundation or Soros (?!?). He is now said to be close to Sonia Gandhi, in league with Rahul Gandhi and it is in collusion with them, the hellbent efforts are to stall our Parliament proceedings, halt our government, allow it to "escape" from answering so many crucial, pressing issues --- economic, social, political, administrative, Indo-global, national etc --- conveniently because the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha are adjourned due to the Opposition creating hindrance by overtly shouting disrupting the Houses' proceedings. Their point is, why the ruling benches are connecting Soros with Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi...But it is the Opposition that in the beginning wanted to raise Soros, his "dare devilry", his "moves to destabilised India" etc. It was OK till then apparently for the "attacking Opposition". They perhaps did not or could not anticipate that the ruling persona already equipped with more insights about Soros, if they exposed that, the Opposition's leaders, teams, cliques, groups would be condemned for resorting to anti-India moves via Soros. And that's what happened. The bubble burst. Predictably, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance broke. Akhilesh out of it. Uddhav Thackeray follows suit. He is tom-toming behind Mamata.

Sharad Pawar supports not Indian National Congress but Mamata Banerjee, already dead against the INC, castigating it like anything. She even says, she will lead the I.N.D.I.A. from Kolkata and not from the national capital, Delhi, though I.N.D.I.A. is national. Mamata wants to make it Kolkata-based.(Sic!) More such oddities are there. Weird chaos pervades in the so-called Opposition front, so to say clearly. What's more? Without INC in any Opposition, it will not succeed a wee bit, known to all, even those within the ranks and files of the "so-called" Opposition-inside. That's obviously because, the INC has the credibility of the INC since 1885 or 139 years as of now. In a few days, the INC will celebrate its 140th birthday. Thus, compared to it, other parties in the so-called Opposition are teeny-weeny, itsy-bitsy, helter-skelter, inconsequential --- and, like it or not, it is so actually --- so to put bluntly being born only "the other day" thus, not at all taken seriously by even many within their own set-ups, what to talk of others. And they are right also as most of those units starting with lots of pompous, grandiose pronouncements but crackle, split --- even become ephemeral --- much, much before expected or predicted. Under the "disarray" in the Opposition, only, the INC remains intact, like it or not. And since the INC wants the ruling combination of the BJP, NDA to "rationalise" the demands of the Congress-led Opposition in Parliament, the ruling BJP may have to reconsider its decision to counter them should it want the Houses to function normally.