Have District Magistrate In Every District For Equal Uniformity

Have District Magistrate In Every District of The Country For Exactly Equal Uniformity Amid Them All Exactly Equally To Lay Same Street On Every Work...It is more than high time to Have DM (District Magistrate) --- head of all-purpose officially required administration in every district howsoever small or big that be --- in the country's every district --- in all, 780 of them --- for 24×7 uniformity, sanity, equality in governance rising above all sectarian considerations.

After all, the official rules for every where in the country are straight away the same.

The moment this practice becomes habitual precedence --- it does not take long to become so characteristically as worldwide, the sociology evinces --- any district in the country is automatically bound to be "all round equally normal, decent, level-headed".

([Let us not at all forget for even once: One Bharat, One Rule, One Outcome That is "Mera Bharat Sarvangeen Mahan"]).

Plus, all the districts' citizens will be naturally all round responsible then, always conscious of their individual and combined responsibilities towards their respective districts in all senses. Of course, also to their respective states, the complete nation in full effect.

The combined good effects of it will obviously be on their respective divisions first followed by commissaries, districts, states, regions, and finally, the country called Bharat or India as you still prefer.

In other words, to put more straight away, the DM of every district, like it or not, is fundamentally responsible for the "all round rational citizenship pursuance of every district's citizens cutting across all caste, sub-caste, creed, credo, touchability, untouchability et al".

But that will be only possible or even seriously considered for the same to be implemented all throughout the country only when the persona in power having most necessary final decision taking power are in cent per cent agreement with this view.

Also, no double or triple or more multi-pronged talks by them that are naturally inconclusive, confusing.

Their single point formula should be to catapult India to the path of continuous all round international standards matching all types of progresses without any ado of any kind whatsoever.

The moment this truly happens without any hitch of any kind and becomes a permanent feature in the country, India from them on will be unabatedly on continuous progress of all kinds.

Coming back to where it all started at top: For all round, all level administration-connected works of all conceivable, inconceivable kinds, always without fail, resort to the district's concerned DM as he / she is the only solution for all that. There is just no point opposing him / her. After all, he / she is the people's direct gateway to the government for their all needs.

When this is 100% officially crystal clear, why identify him with different nomenclatures like District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner, District Collector etc, create confusion, do over lapping of work responsibilities, delay the works, finally forego them for obvious reasons on one flimsy pretext or the other.

Such "have nots" amid the stalled works pile up mountain-like in all states in the country.

The concerned district administrative incharge --- District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioner or District Collector --- remains oblivious taking refuge in numerous official reasons, sub-reasons --- all of them foolproof but mere excuses to skip responsibilities.

This, one of the main reasons to have a single name, DM, in all districts all throughout the country for same uniformity.