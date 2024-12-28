Who Amid them Will Be CM?

Who Amid Them Will Be Delhi Chief Minister After the Next Delhi Assembly Elections Perhaps in Next February?!? But Hectic All Round Preparations For That Already Have Begun In The Capital With Overt Hurly-Burly At Large.

Even the Chief Ministers of the BJP, the Congress, the AAP have been already decided: Smriti Irani from the BJP, Sandeep Dikshit from the Indian National Congress, Arvind Kejriwal from the AAP (Kejriwal's name is being opposed by many in the AAP because of his all round current low credibility due to numerous corruption, defalcation, misappropriation, misuse of office/s, undue / wrong favouritism etc; they want present CM Atishi be displayed as next CM after the possible February assembly polls in Delhi.

In any case, she is said to be contesting from Kalkaji and not, Jangpura, unlike what was stated earlier). Amid the three named above, Smriti Irani is already ahead having rejuvenated her Delhi-related persona being actually an out-and-out Delhi-ite actually from her very beginning.

It is only during her acting career that she went to Mumbai. Now she projects herself as being actually "synonymous with entire Delhi, Delhi being fully synonymous with her, comd what may".

She thus has all the rightful claim to be the Delhi CM after the next February / next whenever Delhi assembly elections. The capital's 'original' Delhi BJP, since its earlier name Jan Sangh days, leaders like Vijay Kumar Malhotra etc already have come out in the open supporting her to the fullest which undoubtedly is a big boon for her.

Sandeep Dikshit is not at all behind her in terms of support to him in New Delhi assembly constituency where he is a household name since its the then MLA late Sheila Dikshit-days. Sandeep Dikshit then used to nurse New Delhi --- then known as Gole Market --- constituency thoroughly in and out. Indeed, even today, he is a household name in New Delhi.

Compared to him in New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is a light weight though he is sitting MLA from here. But the New Delhi insiders openly saying, if Sandeep Dikshit decided to contest from here earlier, they would have surely stayed off Kejriwal, now extremely down and out in terms of his credibility, popularity, credulousness, the reasons for all that being fully known to all in Delhi.

This, the moot point is, who of the three will be finally the Delhi CM? Need to wait and see. Also, which MLA-constituency for Smriti Irani?!? Wait-n-watch is the answer to that, say Delhi BJP insiders. Thus, Who Amid Them Will Be The CM?!?

---Soumitra Bose