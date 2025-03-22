Two Capitals Enough For Uttarakhand?

Two Capitals --- Dehradun, Gairsen --- Enough For Uttarakhand, Its All Round Most Up To Date All Round Developments InAll Sectors Matching Other Hill, Mountain Areas of The World? No clear answer to that as yet is available as serious confabulations to that effect are currently in vigorous progresses all throughout the state particularly amid the vast numbers of Western entities present in that state and they have a biig say in the “relevant” matters in that state, confide many knowledgeable persona unabashedly. There are strong rumblings presently in the corridors of powers in Dehradun etc about decentralization of power from the current capitals Dehradun, Gairsen and be expanded at least three more for “immediate decentralization of powers in the state, more wide ranging effective administration machineries reaching at the last entity in the state in its all directions including the pinnacle of Himalaya mountains. Also, to the zenith of most sacred river sources of Gangotri, Yamunotri etc. Since the inception of Uttarakhand in 2000, there were strong opinions in various sectors in the globe that the new hill state of Uttarakhand should have at least 4 capitals if not 6 to easily, conveniently reach at all corners of the new state and make all conveniences, facilities, administrative apparatus reach at all of them 24x7 all throughout the year without any ado if any kind whatsoever. No excuses on that so that the people of all hues all throughout the state do not feel left out of the administrative apparatus in any way ever, come what may.

A lot of thinking caps then put in their feed back on the matter but they all belonged to the persona of the country , the Western World was diligently, strategically kept out of the whole scenario to fulfil the “natives” --- the Sarkari Babus --- vested interests of all kinds mainly to further their “parvenu” interests.

They were substiantially successful in their venture to a great extent though many in the state unabashedly say, they were 100% suvvessful in their modu operandi of centralizing the administrative system in to them thereby succeeding in stalling many progresses in the state in all sectors on some false pretext or the other.

But they were not caught or held directly responsible for holding back developments of the state in its different sectors to “fulfill their own money making interests in the line of more the delay, more the budget thus more the monies”.

But, at the time of writing, the senior officers in Dehradun unabashedly confide, that phase is over. Passe are those statewide persona who in the garb of furthering mega, omni, ultra +Ve interests of Uttarakhand only pushed it backward by manifold. And if all only fulfilled their own intrests. Many of them even were in direct / indirect league with senior Delhi-based Central officers in many higher leve. The latter too loved the game of fiddling around with dough / dosch aplenty.

But it is no more so now. That os passe now.

Now it is only work for all round

unequivocal upward “equilibrium” development of all sorts at all levels of the entire state without any ado of any kind whatsoever.That too, all throughout the state on an equal equilibrium without any sort of biasedness, partisanism of any kind whatsoever.

To fulfil that withy all sincerity, immediate need for decentralization of the entire state each cluster of selected districts or sub-districts of which under a new capital, total of which is calculated to be 4 or 5 for 24x7 constant surveillance on all areas with equal seriousness.

Meanwhile, this is being clarified here that a bevy of foreign entities primarily from the Western World are lending their feed back in plethora on how to go about for smooth, equivalent, stable developments in all sectors in all regions under the new 4 or 5 state capitals…In other words, this mis ffor sure that there is going to be 4 or 5 capitals of Uttarakhand in the ensuing days albeit , after due clearance from the Centre.