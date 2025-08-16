OVI vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025, Match 16

OVI vs WEF: Welsh Fire are in search of their maiden win against Oval Invincibles in The Hundred Men's Competition.

The Oval Invincibles have managed to win successive titles in The Hundred Men's Competition and have started the fifth edition with two wins. But they had an eye-opening defeat against Birmingham Phoenix, where they couldn't defend a 180+ total. That has made them relook at their bowling plans and come out prepared for the next game. Oval Invincibles will square off against Welsh Fire on Saturday in the 16th game.

This match will be taking place at The Oval with a start time of 10:30 PM IST. Welsh Fire had their first win as they beat Manchester Originals in their last game. They showed great character and defended a low score. But still their batting is a big concern, which has not been firing at all. However, the bowlers are doing a decent job. This match will be between the powerful batting lineup of Oval Invincibles and the bowling lineup of Welsh Fire.

OVI vs WEF: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Match 16

· Venue: Kennington Oval, London

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: August 16, 2025 (Saturday)

OVI vs WEF: Head-to-Head: OVI (3) - WEF (0)

Welsh Fire will have a big game, as they have never tasted success against Oval Invincibles in this competition. They have three out of four games played between the two sides, and one remaining game ended in a tie.

OVI vs WEF: Pitch Report

The Oval hosted the final test between India and England, and it was a spicy pitch. Pacers dominated the game, and something similar we can expect something similar from the upcoming game. The toss can make an impact because chasing can be tough in such conditions. Meanwhile, the average score is expected to be around 135-140.

OVI vs WEF: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

OVI vs WEF: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in London shows cloud cover with no sign of rain. The maximum temperature will be around 24°C with the moderate wind speed around 14 km/h and the expected humidity to hover between 45 and 50 percent.

OVI vs WEF: Predicted XIs:

Oval Invincibles XI: Sam Billings (c), T. Muyeye (wk), Jordan Cox. Sam Curran, Will Jacks, D. Ferreira. Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood

Welsh Fire XI: Luke Wells, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Abell (captain), Steven Smith. Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Paul Walter, Riley Meredith, Josh Hull

OVI vs WEF: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow

· Batters: Will Jacks, Steven Smith, D Ferreira, T Muyeye

· All-rounders: Sam Curran (Captain), Chris Green (Vice Captain), Paul Walter

· Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Rile Meredith, Jason Behrendorff

Dream11 Prediction: Welsh Fire have earned some sort of momentum with a win in the last game. But the next challenge is immense. The record suggests that they have always struggled against Oval Invincibles, and that will surely be on the minds of both sides. Welsh Fire need a strong batting performance to put up a challenge.

Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, have lost the last game, but it was an off day for them with the ball, where Rashid Khan also went for plenty. But their players are experienced enough in pressure situations to bounce back. They are expected to do well and win this game against Welsh Fire.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!